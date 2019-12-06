Government reaches out to people affected by stormy rains in Mwanza

As Malawi Vice President Calls On Communities To Take Active Role In Implementation of Disaster Risk Reduction Programmes

Government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), has reached out to a total of 844 households that were recently affected by stormy rains (rains accompanied by stormy rains) in Mwanza District. Stormy rains that fell on 15th November, affected 592 and 252 households in Senior Chief Kanduku and Nthache, respectively.

Government has since provided each of the affected households with one 50kg bag of maize, five plastic cups, five plastic plates, one 20-litre bucket, 5 kg beans and 1kg kitchen salt.

Speaking on Thursday (5th December, 2019) at Tchesa Primary School ground in Senior Chief Kanduku, when he symbolically presented the relief items to the affected people, Malawi Vice President and Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs, Everton Herbert Chimulirenji maintained that government will reach out to all families affected by disasters in the country.

He then called on communities to take active roles in disaster risk reduction programmes government and its partners are implementing in the country.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President visited people and areas affected by the rains to appreciate the damage caused.