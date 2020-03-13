Government provides relief assistance to people affected by heavy rains on Likoma and Chizumulu islands

Government through the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, on Thursday (12th March, 2020) provided relief assistance to 507 households that were recently affected by heavy rains on Likoma and Chizumulu Islands.

Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Fyawupi Mwafongo said incessant heavy rains that fell from mid-February to the first week of this month left houses, household property and foodstuffs damaged, a situation that prompted the Ministry to dispatch relief items to the islands using ships.

“The situation required immediate attention. We promptly dispatched relief items but we faced some hiccups along the way as transportation to the islands is a challenge.

“All in all, we have managed to provide the affected people with 507 bags of maize (each weighing 50kg), 50 bags of beans (each weighing 50kg) and 25 bags of salt (each weighing 20kg),” said Mwafongo, who advised the beneficiaries not to sell the relief items.

Mwafongo then called upon the islanders to pay attention to weather information for their safety.

“Heavy rains might continue falling in our areas, let us take necessary precautionary measures and ensure that the vulnerable, that is children, women and the elderly, are safe,” said Mwafongo, who also called upon the islanders to follow proper building guidelines and join hands in addressing environmental degradation.

Likoma District Council Chairperson Trevor Guru commended government for the provision of the relief assistance.

“The affected people were in dire need of relief assistance. This [provision of relief assistance] will go a long way towards alleviating challenges they were facing in the wake of the disaster,” said Guru.