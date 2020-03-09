Government provides relief assistance to displaced families in Mchinji

Government through the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events on Sunday (8th March, 2020) provided relief assistance to over 400 households that have been displaced by floods in Mchinji District.

Heavy rains that fell from 3rd to 5th March 2020 displaced 220 households in Traditional Authority Simphasi. Prior to the disaster, 218 households were displaced by heavy rains that poured between 25th and 28th February, 2020. The families sought refuge at Chioko Catholic Church.

Government, has since provided the displaced families with maize, beans and kitchen salt.

Speaking when he made a symbolic presentation of the relief items, Deputy Director of Disaster Response and Recovery Dyce Nkhoma said the displaced required immediate relief assistance.

“The families lost their property, including their foodstuffs and as government, we felt there was need to provide basic relief assistance. We will continue to assist the families until they return to their homes,” said Nkhoma who also advised the families to avoid wanton cutting down of trees saying the malpractice aggravates the occurrence of floods.

In his remarks, TA Simphasi commended government for the gesture, saying the assistance came at the right time.

Member of Parliament for the area (Mchinji Central Constituency) Jehpter Mwale echoed Simphasi’s remarks.

“The assistance has come at the right time. We commend government for the gesture. The Ministry [of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events) is providing assistance in a number of heavily affected districts but thought it wise to assist us as well,” said Mwale.