Government of Malawi Flood notice 4-10 April 2022

GOVERNMENT OF MALAWI

MINISTRY OF WATER AND SANITATION

Department of Water Resources

FLOOD NOTICE

4-10 April 2022 The Ministry of Water and Sanitation through the Department of Water Resources, would like to notify the general public that rivers in Dwangwa, South Rukuru/North Rumphi, Nkhotakota lakeshore, North Rukuru, Songwe/Lufira and Karonga Lakeshore catchments are expected to experience high water levels between 8. and 10,, April 2022 due to heavy rainfall in Lakeshore Districts as per weather weekly statement issued on 3rd April 2022 by Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Service.

The Ministry would, therefore, like to issue a general notice to the public about the possibility of flooding of most rivers in the Lakeshore districts of Karonga, Rumphi, Nkhatabay, Nkhotakota and Salima. The rivers include: Dwangwa, Kafyololoka, Mpasadzi, Lilavwa, Luwelezi, Milenje, Pwazi, Rupashe in Dwangwa catchment; Chambo, Lufira, Mbalizi, Sekwa, Kaseye, Kyungu, Makeye and Songwe in Songwe/Lufira Catchment; Kaombe, Likoa, Lufulizi, Mbambara and Nkula in Nkhotakota Lakeshore Catchment; Lwasha, Wayi, Hara, Nyungwe and Wovwe in Karonga Lakeshore Catchment; Luwewe, South Rukuru, Kasitu, Lunyangwa, Lusangazi, South Rukuru, Luviri, Runyina, South Rumphi, Luviri, Muhuju in South Rukuru/North Rumphi Catchment.

The Ministry is, therefore, advising the general public to refrain from settling in and crossing the flooded rivers and streams and to be alert when visiting these areas. The communities around the mentioned areas, are also advised to utilise the Community Based Flood Early Warning Systems (CBFEWS) installed in some rivers to prevent loss of life caused by floods.

The public is further advised to pay attention to the continuously available weekly updates on floods from the Department of Water Resources (DWR) to be kept safe from any flood related threats.

K - Joseph N. Magwira For: SECRETARY FOR WATER AND SANITATION

The Director for Water Resources, Tikwere House, Private Bag 390, Lilongwe, Cell: +265 999464670