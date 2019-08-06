06 Aug 2019

Government committed to reconstructing damaged infrastructure

Government says it is committed to reconstructing infrastructure that got damaged during the March 2019 floods.

Vice President and Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs, Everton Chimulirenji made the commitment on Monday (5th August, 2019) when he visited Mulanje District to appreciate recovery interventions funded by the World Bank under the Malawi Flood Emergency Recovery Project (MFERP).

Chimulirenji, who visited Nogwe Dyke and the new Thuchila Health Centre constructed under MFERP, assured the general public that government, in collaboration with various stakeholders, will employ all necessary measures to ensure that damaged structures are reconstructed.

“Government will reconstruct damaged infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and roads. Let me assure you that we will not forsake you,” said Chimulirenji, who also commended World Bank for implementing various Disaster Risk Management (DRM) programmes in the country.

World Bank Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist, Frank Nkoka called upon government to allocate more resources to propel the implementation of various DRM programmes that benefit the less privileged.

Nkoka added that there is need for all stakeholders, including communities, politicians and the clergy, to join hands in implementing recovery interventions to ensure that the country reconstruct durable and better infrastructure following the March 2019 floods.

Secretary to the Vice President and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Wilson Moleni said the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) appreciates the role donor and humanitarian partners such as the World Bank play in implementing DRM programmes in the country.

During the visit, government, through DoDMA, provided 1200 bags of rice (each weighing 50kg) to people affected by the March 2019 floods.

