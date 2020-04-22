GIEWS Country Brief: Malawi 22-April-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Maize production in 2020 forecast to exceed five-year average for second consecutive year

Prices of maize decreased seasonally in March 2020, but remained higher on yearly basis

Estimated 1.9 million people in need of food assistance in first quarter of 2020

To counter potential impacts of COVID-19 pandemic,

Government strengthened monitoring activities of food markets to prevent overpricing

Above-average maize harvest forecast in 2020

Harvesting of the 2020 maize crop, which accounts for the bulk of the country’s cereal output, started in April in southern areas.

Between October 2019, the beginning of the rainy season, and January 2020, precipitation was well distributed and cumulative amounts were average to above average, supporting planting activities and early crop development in the main cereal-producing districts. Heavy rains in February sustained average to above-average rainfall totals, but also triggered small-scale floods in parts of the Central and Northern regions, causing localized losses of standing crops. In March, monthly rainfall deficits were recorded in parts of the Southern Region, with negative impacts on yields. As of late March, just prior to the main harvesting period, remote sensing vegetation data indicated mostly favourable crop conditions in Northern and Central regions and stressed conditions in parts of the South. Overall, the national maize yield is expected at an above-average level, with localized production shortfalls anticipated in some southern districts. An increased use of fertilizer and hybrid seeds, supported by Government-funded subsidy programmes, has also reinforced expectations of good yields.

The preliminary official production forecast for the 2020 maize output stands at just under 3.7 million tonnes, 9 percent above the high outturn in 2019 and 25 percent above the previous five-year average. However, the actual production is expected to be slightly lower than this level reflecting crop losses due to floods and dry weather conditions, which occurred in the months following the release of the first production forecast