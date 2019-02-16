16 Feb 2019

Floods affect 643 people in Salima, displace 257

Report
from Government of Malawi
Published on 15 Feb 2019 View Original

...The displaced seek refuge at Kandulu Evacuation Centre

…DoDMA dispatches relief items for use by the displaced

A report from Salima District Council indicates that floods, that came about as a result of heavy rains, have affected 643 people in Mtauchira Village, T/A Pemba.

The report further states that 257 people, of which 93 are under the age of 18, have been displaced and have since sought refuge at Kanduku Evacuation Centre, which was built to accommodate displaced people.

“The incident occurred on 11th February and a day later, we conducted assessments to establish the extent of damage. So far, no injuries or deaths have been recorded,” reads part of the report.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has dispatched relief items which include maize, beans, blankets and kitchen utensils for use by the displaced people.

