Flash floods displace 26 families in Balaka

The displaced seek refuge at two camps

DoDMA dispatches relief items.

A preliminary report by the Balaka District Council indicates that flash floods that occurred in the early morning of Tuesday, 18th December, 2018, in T/A Kalembo, have displaced 26 families, of which 21 are female-headed.

The families, which require immediate food assistance, have since sought refuge at St. Andrews Primary School and Ufulu Fruit Juice Factory.

“Most of their (the displaced families') houses have been completely damaged and assessments to establish the extent are underway,”

“The families require food and non-food items such as maize, clothes, kitchen utensils and blankets,” reads part of the report, adding that no deaths or injuries have been recorded.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has dispatched relief items to be distributed to the displaced and affected families, this afternoon.