First Lady, UNFPA sign MOU to fight gender based violence

Malawi, Lilongwe– On the October 24, UNFPA and Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding will facilitate collaboration between the parties in areas, in social mobilization and the strengthening actions for the elimination of gender-based violence, (GBV) and promoting Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) for women and girls.

Shaping Our Future Foundation is a charitable NGO founded by Her Excellency, Madam Monica Chakwera, The First Lady of the Republic of Malawi. The Foundation exists to promote the holistic development of the girl child and street child. Its vision is a “holistic citizen, empowered for social impact through emancipation from difficult childhood in the village”.

With a deliberate focus on girls, SOFF’s activities ensured that women and girls in rural areas access education prosper and fulfil their potential. A lot of progress has been made including increased scholarships support for girls in rural and ultra-poor households.

This signing is part of UNFPA's new Strategic Plan 2022-2025, which notes that women-led organizations and initiatives are essential to the achievement of the Program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) and the Sustainable Development Goals as well as within the framework of UNFPA support to the Government under the eighth Country Programme of cooperation.

Her Excellency, Madam Monica Chakwera said: “I am excited because this partnership with UNFPA will help marginalized girls stay in school with improved learning outcomes. In addition, this partnership with UNFPA will help SOFF to engage communities to change social norms that devalue women and girls. It will also help to increase knowledge and awareness of infertility, a highly prevalent reproductive health condition in Malawi.”

Officer-in-Charge, UNFPA Malawi, Ms. Miranda Tabifor said: “Strengthening and expanding partnerships, including those with civil society organizations, is key to achieving the three transformative results, on ending preventable maternal deaths, (b) ending the unmet need for family planning, and (c) ending gender-based violence and all harmful practices, including child marriage.”

She further added that collaboration and coordination is key to tackle the challenges that Malawi is facing.

“Achieving sustainable and life-changing results require inclusive partnerships and collaboration at all possible levels and the decision lies in our hands to work together until we are able to truly leave no one behind,” she explained.

UNFPA together with the SOFF’s team will work on the work-plan and start the implementation of activities immediately.

About UNFPA

UNFPA is the United Nations Sexual and Reproductive Health Agency. UNFPA’s mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled. UNFPA advocates for the realisation of reproductive rights for all and supports access to a wide range of sexual and reproductive health services including voluntary family planning, quality maternal health care and comprehensive sex education.

About Shaping Our Future Foundation

Shaping Our Future Foundation exists to promote the holistic development of the village girl and street child. The organisation’s work aims at supporting the Government of Malawi’s efforts for a better Malawi by ensuring that all Malawians especially rural women and girls prosper and realise the potential.

Press contacts:

Ms. Sanghmitra Duggal, Programme Coordinator Analyst email: duggal@unfpa.org

Mr. Macduff Phiri, Chief Advisor to the First Lady email: mphiri@statehouse.mw