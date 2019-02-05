Exploring the potential of cash transfers to delay early marriage and pregnancy among youth in Malawi and Zambia

Luisa Natali, Fidelia Dake and Amber Peterman

Luisa Natali and Amber Peterman are Social Policy Consultants at the UNICEF Office of Research – Innocenti

Fidelia Dake is a Transfer Project Fellow and Lecturer at the Regional Institute for Population Studies at the University of Ghana

There is increasing interest in the potential of cash transfers to facilitate safe transitions to adulthood among vulnerable youth in low-income settings. However, little evidence exists that analyses these linkages from at-scale government-run programmes. This brief summarizes the impacts of two government-run large-scale unconditional cash transfers on outcomes of early marriage and pregnancy among youth in Malawi and Zambia after approximately three years. Results indicate limited impacts on safe transitions for both males and females. However, the programmes were successful in reducing poverty and improving schooling outcomes—two main pathways for safe transitions as reported in the literature. Research implications include the need to study transitions over longer time periods, including tracking of youth as they transition out of study households. If reducing early marriage and pregnancy is among policy makers’ primary priorities, then dedicated programming via cash plus or services specifically targeted at addressing the needs of adolescents and youth should be considered.

Recent reviews of ‘what works’ to delay early marriage and prevent unintended and repeat pregnancy among young people in low- and middle-income countries highlight cash transfers as promising interventions to facilitate safe transitions. This proposition is intuitive given that a broad body of literature demonstrates the strong impacts of cash transfers in terms of decreasing household poverty and promoting education of children—two factors linked to favourable later outcomes for adolescents and youth. However, both reviews acknowledge that there are limited studies across programme design typologies and geographies. Results from impact evaluation studies on early marriage and pregnancy in Africa are generally promising but also mixed. For example, adolescent girl-focused programmes in Malawi had favourable short-term impacts on marriage and pregnancy, yet no impacts were found on the latter in South Africa. Moreover, at-scale government cash transfers in Kenya and South Africa had favourable impacts on early pregnancy whereas no such impacts were found in Kenya for early marriage. This brief summarizes new evidence on the impacts of two government-run unconditional cash transfers on outcomes of early marriage and pregnancy among youth (aged 14 to 21 at programme start) in Malawi and Zambia, including investigation of pathways through which impacts may occur.