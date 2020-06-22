On Eve of Presidential Polls in Malawi, Secretary-General Stresses Need for Credible, Peaceful Elections, Observing Protocol to Prevent COVID-19 Infection

SG/SM/20135

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

On the eve of presidential elections in Malawi scheduled to take place tomorrow, the Secretary-General calls on all political actors and stakeholders to renew their commitment to credible and peaceful elections, while observing all preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The Secretary-General underlines the importance of refraining from violence and hate speech, and of upholding human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The Secretary-General reiterates the support of the United Nations to the people and Government of Malawi in their efforts to consolidate peace, democracy and sustainable development.

