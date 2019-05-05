05 May 2019

ERC offers food assistance to 60,000 families affected by cyclone Idai in Malawi.

Report
from Government of the United Arab Emirates
Published on 05 May 2019

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has offered food baskets and dietary supplements to 60,000 families, including children, affected by the tropical cyclone, Idai in Malawi.

The ERC is implementing the second phase of its relief programme for those affected by the cyclone.

The ERC said that the ERC’s latest food assistance is part of the massive relief operations launched by the UAE to help Idai-hit Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe as its commitment towards its international humanitarian and development efforts without any non-humanitarian considerations.

A second ERC relief team was already on the ground in Malawi to supervise the distribution of food assistance and monitor their humanitarian conditions.

