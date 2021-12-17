Malawi
Empowering adolescent and young mothers to take up their sexual and reproductive health and rights in Malawi
Prevalence of SGBV remains high in Eastern and Southern Africa, a region where according to the latest SADC Sexual Reproductive Health Scorecard data, in seven countries, around 20 per cent of those aged 15-24 years reported they experienced violence from an intimate partner.