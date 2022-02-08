Emergency Assistance to Republic of Malawi in Response to the Flood Disaster

On February 7th 2022, upon the request of the Government of Republic of Malawi, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (Tents, Blankets and Plastic Sheets) to Republic of Malawi in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Republic of Malawi, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Republic of Malawi to support people affected by the flood disaster.

(Reference) The flood disaster occurred in Republic of Malawi due to the cyclone that attacked from January 24th to 25th, 2022, which has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and significant physical damages. According to the Government of Republic of Malawi, as of 31th January, 33 people died, 20 people missing, 158 people injured and 193,558 households were affected.