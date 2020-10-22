Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) - September 2020 Highlights

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In the month of September, the proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food increased by 6 percent from 49 percent in August to 55 percent. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on food purchases as the main source of food followed by the central region. As per the results obtained, 66.8 percent of households in the southern region relied on food purchase, increasing from 61 percent in August, representing nearly a 6 percent increase.

Nearly 26 percent of the households owning any type of livestock reported livestock diseases, representing a 6 percent increase from August 2020. The northern region districts recorded the highest proportion of households affected by livestock diseases. Newcastle disease continues to be the most common livestock disease reported by 74.7 percent, increasing by 26 percent between August and September.

Nearly 4 percent of the households were involved in fishing related livelihoods. Out of them, 53.5 percent reported some suspected fish diseases, with northern region recording the highest proportion of households reporting fish diseases estimated at 78.9 percent with all the districts reporting fish diseases. In the southern region, fish diseases were reported in Chikwawa, Mangochi, Thyolo and Zomba. In the central region, fish diseases were reported in Dedza, Mchinji,

Nkhotakota, Ntcheu and Salima.