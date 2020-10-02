Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) - May-August 2020 Highlights

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In the month of August, the proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food increased by 6 percent from 43 percent in July to 49 percent in August. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food followed by the central region.

Nearly 43 percent of households had access to various types of farm inputs in the month of August, with no difference when compared with the month of July.

Access to various farm inputs dropped by 11 percent in the southern region and 6 percent in the central region between July and August. The northern region recorded an increment of 15 percent between the same period. Access to inputs such as seeds, fertilizer and crop chemicals have registered an increase since May and this may be attributed to the winter season cropping.

Although access to livestock veterinary extension services remains low in the target districts, there was a 5 percentage increase in the month of August compared with July. In August, 21 percent of households owning livestock had access to livestock veterinary extension services.

Nearly 16 percent of households in August 2020 have been classified in Phase 3 (or above) of the reduced coping strategy index, a 2 percent increase from 14 percent compared with July. The southern region continues to record an increasing proportion of households in Phase 3 (or above), increasing from 20 percent in July to 24 percent in August 2020.