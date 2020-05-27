Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, 27th Apr - 10th May

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

About 90 percent of the households produced maize, the production of groundnuts, vegetables and fruits remained low; with no major change across the weeks.

Nearly 45 percent of households which produced maize have reported some form of post-harvest loss attributed by pests, untimely harvest, lack of storage and lack of labor supply in that order

Own production remains the major source of food consumed at household level, and this has increased in week 2 compared to week 1. In addition, significant variations have been recorded across the districts with Chikwawa recording the highest percentage of households relying on purchase as the main source of food.

Nearly all the sampled markets are functional and operating normally, with most of the crop produce available in the market. Maize produce in the market has increased slightly from 69 percent in week one to 74 percent in week two.