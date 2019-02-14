DoDMA reaches out to over 0.5 million households with relief maize

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has reached out to 556,684 food insecure households (approximately 3,061, 762 people) with 47,053 metric tons (about 941, 060 bags weighing 50kg each) of relief maize, in 21 districts of the country, as of February 12, 2019.

The distribution of the maize, which started in December last year; and is expected to end in March 2019, is part of the response to the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee’s (MVAC) report which indicated that over 3.3 million people (approximately 661,000 households) will be food insecure during the 2018/19 lean season.

The department, in collaboration with humanitarian partners, developed the 2018/19 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan (2018/19 LS-FIRP) worth K68.5 billion to guide the response to the food insecurity situation as pointed out by MVAC.

Government committed over 138,000 metric tons of maize (approximately 2.7 million bags weighing 50kg each) worth K20.8 billion. Government also committed K3.5 billion for logistical and operational costs for the distribution exercise.

DoDMA is working with the World Food Programme, Save the Children and Malawi Red Cross Society in implementing the 2018/19 LS-FIRP. The humanitarian partners are providing technical expertise and complimentary cash transfers in some districts of the country.