DoDMA provides relief items to families affected by floods in Karonga

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) on Thursday (6th February, 2020) provided relief assistance to families that have been affected by floods in Karonga District.

Prolonged heavy rains caused the swelling of Kyungu, Rukuru and Songwe rivers and affected 2,068 households in traditional authorities Kyungu, Kilupula, Mwakaboko and Mwirang’ombe.

Speaking at Wovwe Camp in Sub TA Mwirang’ombe, when he made a symbolic presentation of the relief items (which include rice, beans and salt) to the affected, DoDMA’s Director of Disaster Response and Recovery Harris Kachale assured the affected people of continued government’s support.

He then called upon committees involved in distributing the relief items to desist from any malpractices in the course of their work and ensure that they target intended beneficiaries only.

District Commissioner for Karonga Paul Kalilombe, called upon the department to provide more relief items to the district, saying the district is more likely to experience heavy rains in March and April, as it has been the case for the past years.