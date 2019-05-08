DoDMA assures IDPs of continued support after relocation

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) on Sunday (5th May, 2019) assured internally displaced persons (IDPs) moving uplands of continued support on basic needs.

Principal Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni made the assurance when he visited Mwalija Camp in Chikwawa District.

The assurance comes amid fears by people residing in camps that they risk languishing in their new settlements having lost almost all their property following the March 2019 floods which displaced 868, 890 people in 15 districts of the country.

“It is high time you moved uplands for the sake of your lives and property. We are providing a return package through which you can start a new life. We will not forsake you. As government, we are committed and we are working with various partners to ensure that we keep on providing basic needs as you move uplands and build back better and safer,” said Moleni.

During the visit, the department provided 118 bags (each weighing 25kgs) of breakfast meal, 400 bags (each weighing 20kgs) of maize flour and 1110 packets of tinned beef to over 365 households living at Mwalija Camp.