COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 4

1. MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

Malawi is in a declared State of Disaster

Prevention and response measures are being implemented

Government, UN and Partners coordination structures in place

4. MALAWI GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

4.1 Malawi Preparedness and Response Plan, and Coordination

• On 8 April, Malawi Government launched the National Covid-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, with a budget of US$213 million (MWK157 billion). The UN RC represented the International Community in the Launch.

The main objective of the plan is to prevent, rapidly detect and effectively respond to any COVID-19 outbreak thereby reducing morbidity and mortality in Malawi;

It has four broad pillars: Emergency Preparedness and Capacity-Building; Spread Prevention and Control;

Response; and Early Recovery;

Response; and Early Recovery; The plan is built around nine clusters that comprise members from government ministries, departments and agents, UN Agencies, NGOs and other humanitarian actors;

The plan will be updated every three months or on a need basis.

• The Ministry of Health has set up a COVID 19 National Information Dashboard.

• Discussions are reported to be taking place between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Government of Malawi for support of $150 million (about K110 billion) from the IMF’s Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust, Rapid Credit Facility and balance of payments support for the COVID 19 response.

• Efforts to establish a national Relief Fund to accept contributions from well-wishers, companies and individuals;

• The President has said salaries of the President, Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers have been reduced by 10 percent for three months, with savings directed to fund the fight against the coronavirus;

• Next HCT scheduled on 14 April is expected to discuss the UN&NGO operational plan to support the GOM’s overall Plan as well as a policy to ensure access to communities at times of lockdown.

• The Humanitarian Window of the SDG-Acceleration Plan is one of the tools to support the implementation of the Plan when joint proposals are identified.