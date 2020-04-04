COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 3

1. MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

❖ The first three COVID-19 cases confirmed on 2nd April in Lilongwe

❖ Malawi is in a declared State of Disaster

❖ Preparation, prevention and response measures are being implemented

❖ Government, UN and Partner coordination structures in place

4. MALAWI GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

4.1 Malawi Preparedness and Response Plan, and Coordination

• The National Disaster Preparedness and Relief Committee met on 31 March to review the draft multi-sectoral National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, currently budgeted at US$130.2 million;

• The Crisis Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 meets weekly to coordinate measures to respond to the pandemic.

• UN through is providing technical support to the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, the Ministry of Health and other government partners in refining the plan;

• The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) met on 2 April to discuss the draft multi-sectoral National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan and government was requested to incorporate education, logistics, and food security clusters in the revised plan; also there was agreement to ensure full coordination and support to the Plan at the local level by the NGOs and the UN to maximize the response and reach the most affected communities.

• Other clusters such as health, nutrition, WASH, protection and logistics are regularly meeting to discuss preparedness and monitor the situation (See calendar of meetings).

• African Development Bank, DIFID, European Union, Flanders, Germany/GiZ, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, USAID, World Bank, (Canada and Switzerland as non-resident DPs) have set up a working mechanism facilitated by the UN Resident Coordinator to support the national Plan though re-programming and (when possible) fresh allocation of resources. Key concerns are: i) scarcity of health/medical supplies in the global market would result in delays in the procurement and delivery process; ii) need to boost local coordination and response capacities at the District level; and iii) the situation of peri-urban communities in Lilongwe and Blantyre that concentrate most of the households depending on informal and vulnerable jobs.