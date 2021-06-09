COVID-19 Rapid Gender Assessment - Malawi 2020

Commissioned by UN Women and UNFPA, the study was aimed at producing sex-disaggregated data on the impacts of COVID-19 on women and men aged 18 years and older in Malawi. With a particular focus on disadvantaged groups of women, including women living in rural areas and women of different age groups, the rapid gender assessment (RGA) aimed to investigate the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis on women and men and generate sex-disaggregated data to inform effective and gender-responsive decision-making. This publication summarizes the findings of the RGA report. See also the key highlights in infographics.