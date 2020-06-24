COVID-19 Prevention in Malawi

CPAR is working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Malawi and in Ethiopia

As COVID-19 continues its global path, all of us at CPAR are very aware of how countries with weak health systems are at a greater risk of being completely overwhelmed when the disease hits.

We are working hard in Malawi and in Ethiopia to try to stop this from happening.

Our work in Malawi

Our field officers are working alongside the District Rapid Response Team to implement prevention measures and sensitize communities to the symptoms and dangers of COVID-19. CPAR’s focus is on villages in the Fukamapiri, Malengamzoma, and Malada regions. We are sharing information about proper handwashing, social distancing, and symptoms by distributing leaflets and putting up posters with this information.

Much of our work is being done through mobile van “road shows,” to help keep our field officers safe.

Results: