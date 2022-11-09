Climate change in Southern Africa (November 2022)

Towards Climate Adaptive Communities

Africa is fast changing and on the rise. The changes present growth opportunities, and the challenges provide a chance to reset.

Notwithstanding the challenges, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) envisions a dynamic Africa based on human dignity and environmental sustainability. To help catalyse the continent’s development, WFP has calibrated its assistance schemes to support rural communities better and provide technical assistance to countries to ensure climate adaptability.

The Maputo Declaration mandates WFP and partners to work with member states to improve preparedness, climate adaptability, and technical assistance so that countries in the region can better deal with climate-induced disasters.

Further, the Kinshasa Declaration, endorsed by a decision of the 35th African Union Ordinary Assembly of Heads of States and Governments, assigned the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and WFP to support the operationalisation of the declaration through the development and implementation of programmes for a continental rollout.

Therefore, WFP has partnered with AUDA-NEPAD and the Southern African Development Community (SADC)

Secretariat to carry out the African Union’s Rural Futures Programme.

This program aims to:

• build the knowledge base and broad consensus around a rural transformation agenda as an Africa-led strategy for economic growth and rural climate development;

• promote innovative actions and launch strategic flagship interventions that serve as models for rural transformation; and • build new partnerships and promote collaboration at national, regional, continental and global levels.

Towards Climate Adaptive Communities Under the programme, the following initiatives have been launched:

Joint Implementation Project Team (JIPT): The team will lead the implementation of the Maputo and Kinshasa Declarations and translate them into concret actions. Hosted by the SADC Secretariat, it is envisaged that the work of JIPT will lead to increased awareness, interest, and knowledge of African leaders and policymakers, the establishment of early warning systems and sustainable rural transformation Rapid Rural Transformation: Under the initiative implemented by WFP and private sector companies, rural communities are provided with solar energy kits and equipment to bolster their resilience to climate shocks by ensuring access to green energy, water and the latest digital technology.

Geospatial Support: In Lesotho, WFP uses Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to generate evidence for decision-making and optimize service delivery. National authorities are enabled to use digital technology for early warning systems to mitigate the impact of climate-induced disasters.

Accessible financing for smallholder farmers:

Climate change has also heightened agricultural production’s risk and cost, making investing in food systems more challenging. WFP is collaborating with governments, AfreximBank, the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), African Risk Capacity (ARC) and the private sector to establish innovative financing methods that assist smallholder farmers in the region in becoming critical players in the life cycle of food systems.

WFP collaborates with member states to implement sustainable climate adaptation programmes and rural transformation.

Menghestab Haile,

Regional Director,

WFP Southern Africa Region