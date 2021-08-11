Changing Lives Magazine, Issue 6 - July 2021

From the Officer in Charge

World Vision Malawi to seek out children in marginalised contexts, bringing to them life in all its fullness through many healthy and productive partnerships we have developed with the Malawi government and other stakeholders.

At the peak of the pandemic in Malawi, in December and January, as an organization, we kept our faith in God and did the best we could to ensure all communities we work in were supported in raising awareness of the pandemic. Most importantly, our advocacy partnerships ensured that we supported the Malawi government with advice on safe reopening of schools to enable children of the country attain life changing education.

Even in the midst of the pandemic, World Vision’s work in Malawi has continued to grow. In the second quarter of 2021, with your support, we were able to reach over 2.2 million children through our programs, advocacy and relief work. The growth, in part, was due to our sustained partnership with the Global Fund and the Malawi government in addressing the triple burden of Malaria, HIV and TB.

In the midst of all the pain and uncertainty,

I am glad to report that we safeguarded over two million people from Malaria, including 148,000 children and 40,000 pregnant and lactating mothers.

Similarly, during the same period, and thanks to the promising harvest, we saw steady involvement of families in Savings Groups, which demonstrates community’s trust in the model as a fall-back option in times of need.

As we continue, World Vision is committed to strategic change in our quest to be a more effective partner for the child and community in need. S we rework our strategy for the post 2021 year coming, we expect to steward our resources more efficiently, with greater benefits for children.

As we celebrate these gains, we know this would be impossible, without committed and capable partners, including the national and local Government of Malawi,

United Nations agencies, the Global Fund as well as local and international development partners. Transforming Malawi for the well-being of vulnerable children compels us to work together.

Finally, we are thankful to our faithful supporters, funding partners and sponsors.

The resources you entrust to World Vision enable us to do what we do. Without you, life in all its fullness for every child would remain a dream.