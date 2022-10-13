Chaf Response | Impact Report 2022

A Nation Recked by disaster

Tropical storm hit Malawi in the morning of January 24, 2022. The country received incessant rains that induced flash floods.

A few weeks later, another storm, Tropical Storm Gombe hit southern Malawi, exacerbating the vulnerability of the people affected.

Malawi declared all the affected districts, including Machinga, a state of emergency and appealed for humanitarian assistance.

According to Malawi’s Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), more than 870, 000 people were affected, including close to 100,000 displaced, with 33 deaths, 18 missing and 158 injuries. The tropical storms affected 221,127 farming households that lost their crops (maize, groundnuts, soybeans, tobacco, sesame, rice, cotton) through either complete wash away or submersion.

A total of 36, 275 livestock were washed away, and 1,369 livestock got injured in the process.

Tropical storm Ana caused massive destruction of houses, bridges, roads, schools and other infrastructure in Machinga displacing thousands of women, men, girls and boys. Displaced people were living in temporary evacuation sites including schools, thus suspending classes in those displacement sites.

Additionally, the floods affected most water points which included boreholes and shallow wells in affected areas. There was a need for water provisions in displacement sites and further rehabilitation of boreholes to enable displaced people access safe water.