Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on Employment in Malawi (June 2020)

The study assessed the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the labour market in Malawi to identify reforms that government could undertake to stimulate the economy and protect workers’ livelihoods, and also recommend complementary actions for the private sector.

The report proposes several policy recommendations including: the need to enhance interventions towards social protection programmes and other fiscal bailouts targeting workers and small-scale businesses in the informal economy, providing support to people with underlying health conditions such as HIV/AIDS, and implementing labour market reforms to reduce labour market frictions between employees and employers and smoothen the adjustment process to pandemic.