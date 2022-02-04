Anticipatory Action Malawi

Getting Ahead of Dry Spells

Today, we can predict with increasing confidence the occurrence and humanitarian impact of certain climatic shocks. By combining different analytical approaches, out-of-the-ordinary weather events can not only be predicted, but their projected humanitarian impact can proactively be mitigated based on pre-identified anticipatory actions.

Building on growing evidence that acting prior to the onset of a predict-able, severe hazard is significantly more (cost-)effective than tradition-al humanitarian response, OCHA is facilitating the setup of multiple Anticipatory Action frameworks that, upon being activated, are implemented with funds allocated from CERF. Beyond CERF, other donors are encouraged to contribute funds to the frameworks within their own established criteria and in complementarity.The framework for dry spells in Malawi, a country that is highly vulnerable to climate risk, was designed by humanitarian partners under the leadership of the Resident Coordinator, in collaboration with the Government of Malawi and with support by OCHA and technical partners. The framework was endorsed by the Resident Coordinator and pre-approved by the Emergency Relief Coordinator for the 2021/2022 rainfall season