2022/2023 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan - Cluster Response

Background/ Analysis/ Overview

Based on the IPC analysis, operational constraints highlighted in the 2021/2022 Lean Season Response (LSR) After Action Review, intersectoral discussions and projections by the clusters activated for the 2022/2023 Lean Season Response (LSR), the Transport and Logistics Cluster will support the Government of Malawi and humanitarian partners to coordinate supply chain activities, deploy supply chain systems and information management tools, deliver common logistics services and undertake capacity strengthening initiatives in key food insecure districts. The response will be coordinated from primary logistics hubs in Lilongwe, Blantyre, and Bangula to ensure district level efficiencies, mobile response teams will be deployed (as required and based on available resources) to promote efficient logistics coordination, accurate commodity tracking and continuity of essential logistics services. Logistics challenges arise given the seasonal weather changes in Malawi by November, as the rainy season can limit road and warehouse access. However despite challenges, vulnerable Southern Region districts that are most impacted and have been earmarked for in-kind response.