2018/2019 Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan (November, 2018)

Executive Summary

The third round of crop estimates assessment for the 2017/2018 season conducted by Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development indicated a maize production of 2,697,959 metric tons, 28.4% drop from 3,464,139 metric tons of 2016/2017 growing season.

The 2018 Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC) Annual Assessment, using the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), has projected that 3,306,405 people are falling in IPC Phase 3 or worse and would require humanitarian assistance ranging from 2 to 6 months period during the 2018/2019 consumption year in 27 districts, most of which are in the Southern Region.

This Lean Season Food Insecurity Response Plan (LS-FIRP), developed by the Government of Malawi in collaboration with its humanitarian partners leveraging the architecture of the humanitarian cluster system, identifies Food Security and Nutrition clusters as the key priority clusters to address immediate needs and avoid eroding hard-won development gains. About 100,000 children aged 6-59 months, 34,000 pregnant and lactating women and 45,000 people leaving with HIV and AIDS are at risk of food insecurity and malnutrition.

The plan will address the needs of the affected communities and meet gaps in food security and nutrition. The plan outlines a mechanism for coordination and regular monitoring to ensure the needs of the affected people are adequately addressed and possible critical gaps or hotspots are acted upon in a timely manner. While providing relief from food insecurity, the lean season support is anchored in the National Resilience Strategy (NRS) to ensure that the cycle of food and nutrition insecurity is broken in the long run.

The Government of Malawi, using the existing structures with support from its humanitarian partners, will champion the whole response programme.

The whole response programme will be anchored on the humanitarian principle of Do No Harm while protecting the rights of the vulnerable groups in children, women, the elderly, the chronically ill and the minority groups