World Food Programme Madagascar 2021 Annual Country Report

2021 highlights

WFP reached over 1.7 million food insecure people through activities implemented under the five strategic outcomes of its country strategic plan: crisis response, school feeding, nutrition, support to smallholder farmers facing climate shocks, and emergency preparedness.

Food assistance provided by WFP played a key role in averting catastrophe in drought-affected southern Madagascar. Furthermore, WFP was the largest provider of school meals in this part of the island.

WFP continued to strengthen its partnerships with the Government, local communities, and other UN agencies, helping to advance policies and progress towards the SDGs.

Cross cutting results

While women face inequal challenges in Madagascar, in line with the corporate Gender Action Plan, WFP is committed to integrating gender equality and women's empowerment in all its work in the country.

In 2021, WFP continued to implement and strengthen protection considerations to place the population, communities, and affected individuals at the heart of its activities in Madagascar. Affected populations benefit from WFP programmes in a manner that ensures and promotes their safety, dignity and integrity as well as their hunger needs.

In Madagascar, WFP is implementing a range of activities that help communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from climate shocks.

WFP is also greening its operation through the setting-up of a water irrigation project and the installation of solar-power water systems in its suboffices.