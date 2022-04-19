World Bank Commits to Strengthening Madagascar’s Post-Cyclone Recovery Plan, Pandemic Response, and Energy and Transport Sectors

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2022 —Today, the Government of Madagascar and the World Bank signed two recently approved projects for Madagascar totaling $534,9 million. The signing event was preceded by a meeting with the President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, during which development issues were discussed, including better access to energy and support for the government’s Post-Cyclone Recovery Plan to which the World Bank will contribute $415 million.

The Connecting Madagascar for Inclusive Growth project and the Pandemic Preparedness and Basic Health Services Delivery Project are key to unlocking opportunities for the people of Madagascar and strengthening their resilience against future shocks. The signing ceremony was presided by the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina and the World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, Hafez Ghanem.

“The signing of these two projects confirms not only the dynamism of the cooperation between Madagascar and the World Bank, but above all shows the Bank's commitment and involvement in supporting our country's development,” says Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar.

The Connecting Madagascar for Inclusive Growth project ($400 million) aims to improve the connectivity, resilience and management of key roads in selected rural areas of Madagascar, including in the south. The project will finance the rehabilitation and paving of a 100 km long section of road of the RN31 between Mangoaka and Bealalana and 400 km of road on the RN10. The project will also support the maintenance of about 500 km of local roads in the vicinity of the RN10 and RN31 to reach adjacent rural communities. The rehabilitation of the RN10 and associated local roads will provide reliable and year-long access to the southern part of the country that is most affected by food insecurity, while the rehabilitation of the RN31 and associated local roads will unlock a key agricultural region in the northwest. It is the third project prepared in the past two years in support of the holistic development of Madagascar’s transport sector. With the addition of this new project, the World Bank’s roads and transport portfolio in Madagascar now stands at $740 million.

The Pandemic Preparedness and Basic Health Services Delivery Project ($134.9 million), supported by International Development Association (IDA*) and the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF**) will support Madagascar in its efforts to strengthen its pandemic preparedness across sectors and improve the provision of basic health services and quality of care. To deliver on its objectives, the project will facilitate the adoption of the One Health Approach which engages other sectors and key institutions (education, decentralization, public service) to help implement heath financing and human resources reforms.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on Madagascar’s economy and people. The World Bank has worked alongside the Malagasy government and population to support recovery efforts during this period, and is committed to accompanying the country to strengthen its health system in the face of future pandemics,” said Hafez Ghanem, World Bank Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa. “The World Bank is also strongly committed to improving the transport and connectivity sector as it is key to unlocking Madagascar’s economic and social development.”

