WFP Madagascar Cyclone Response Update (As of 26 February 2022, 20:00 EAT)

Highlights

• BNGRC situation update on the impact of cyclone Emnati - 25 February 21:00 (temporary numbers):

o Six persons reported dead.

o 101,205 persons affected (28,316 households).

o 44,196 displaced persons (9,882 households) across 101 accommodation sites in 12 regions:

AMORON'I MANIA, ANDROY, ANOSY, ATSIMO ANDREFANA, ATSIMO ATSINANANA, ATSINANANA, FITOVINANY, IHOROMBE, MATSIATRA AMBONY, SOFIA, VAKINANKARATRA and VATOVAVY.

• The passage of Emnati in the South has affected WFP operations as supply roads have been temporarily cut off and some areas of intervention are currently harder to reach. In addition, the cyclone has destroyed two mobile storage units (MSUs) at WFP’s logistics base in Amboasary and caused light damage to another eight MSUs. However, no major food loss has been registered. Close to none or minimal damages notified in other WFP bases in Tamatave, Ampanihy, Fort Dauphin, Mananjary and Bekily.

• A delegation headed by HE the President of the Republic with the participation of the UK ambassador, USAID director, UN Resident Coordinator, WFP Representative was able to visit today areas affected areas by cyclone Batsirai in Anosibe a’nala and Anatanamboa Manapotsy thanks to the UNHAS helicopter.