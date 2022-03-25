Madagascar
WFP Madagascar Cyclone Response Update (As of 24 March 2022)
Highlights
- WFP has assisted 301,035 people who have been affected by the recent tropical cyclones and storms that have hit Madagascar since January. WFP has increased its beneficiary target to include beneficiaries in rural, hard-to-reach areas and now plans to assist 465,595 people each month over the next three months.
Situation overview
In the span of six weeks, Madagascar has been hit by five storms and tropical cyclones (Ana, Batsirai, Dumako, Emnati, and Gombo) that have caused considerable damage.
In total, more than 960,000 persons have been affected by the storms and tropical cyclones that have hit Madagascar since January. At least 470,000 people are in urgent need of food assistance in Vatovavy, Fitovinany, and Atsimo Atsinanana regions according to the latest estimate established by the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) after the passage of Cyclones Batsirai and Emnati.
At least 60,000 hectares of rice fields have been flooded twice, with potentially significant consequences for the upcoming harvest in May. Cash crops such as cloves, coffee and pepper were also badly affected. It is estimated that 90 percent of crops could be destroyed in certain areas of the affected regions.