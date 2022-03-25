WFP Madagascar Cyclone Response Update (As of 24 March 2022)

Highlights

Situation overview

In the span of six weeks, Madagascar has been hit by five storms and tropical cyclones (Ana, Batsirai, Dumako, Emnati, and Gombo) that have caused considerable damage.

In total, more than 960,000 persons have been affected by the storms and tropical cyclones that have hit Madagascar since January. At least 470,000 people are in urgent need of food assistance in Vatovavy, Fitovinany, and Atsimo Atsinanana regions according to the latest estimate established by the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) after the passage of Cyclones Batsirai and Emnati.