WFP Madagascar Cyclone Response Update (As of 23 February 2022, 21:00 EAT)

Highlights

• Cyclone Emnati made landfall around midnight, just north of the district of Manakara with winds of around 140km/h and gusts of 170 km/h. Emnati was located in the District of Bekily at 3 p.m. local time and its average wind has reduced to 65 Km/h with gusts of 90 Km/h. It continues its journey towards the South-West at 28 Km/h. Heavy rains have been reported, including in the Southern districts of Ambovombe, Amboasary and Fort-Dauphin.

• WFP, jointly with the Ministry of Population, the BNGRC and local authorities, has started today in Manakara the distribution of food to people preemtivey displaced ahead of Emnati.

• A multisectoral rapid evaluation is scheduled to start tomorrow to assess the damages caused by Emnati and map humanitarian needs.

• In Anticipation of cyclone Emnati’s landfall, 44,297 people (12,135 households) had been preventively displaced to 95 accommodation sites across the eight following regions: Amoron’i Mania, Anosy, Atsimo Atsinanana, Atsinanana, Fitovinany, Matsiatra Ambony, Sofia and Vatovavy.