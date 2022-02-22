WFP Madagascar Cyclone Response Update (As of 21 February 2022, 21:00 EAT)

Highlights

• Emnati is scheduled to make landfall as a category 3 tropical cyclone between Vatomandry (East) and Farafangana (Souht-East) tomorrow afternoon or evening with a wind speed of 180 Km/h. It could be slightly stronger than Batsirai at the time of its impact according to the national meteorology.

• According to an initial estimate from the BNGRC, Emnati could affect as many as 274,290 people.

• Cyclone Emnati will most likely reinforce the vulnerability of households previously affected by cyclone Batsirai and further increase their needs, including in terms of food security, WASH, health and shelter. Forecasted road closures are expected to impact the supply of markets which could lead to an increase in food prices which levels are already higher than usual this year and further hamper households’ access to food.

• WFP has further reinforced its Programme, Logistics, Administrative and IT staff presence in Manakara in anticipation of cyclone Emnati while maintaining response teams in Tamatave and Mananjary to continue assistance to populations affected by cyclone Batsirai. A small team has also been deployed in Farafangana.