Madagascar
WFP Madagascar Cyclone Response Update (As of 17 February 2022, 17:00 EAT)
Attachments
Highlights
• Preliminary results from the multi-sector rapid assessment led by the Government and OCHA were released while further assessments are taking place in areas of difficult access:
o Food security: 270,900 persons in need of assistance
o Shelter: 141,800 persons in need of assistance
o WASH: 101,600 persons in need of assistance
o Education: 129,800 persons in need of assistance
o Protection: 72,784 persons in need of assistance
o Health: 82,200 persons in need of assistance
• Moderate tropical storm DUMAKO made landfall on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. local time on Soanierana Ivongo in the Moderate Tropical Storm stage. The average wind speed averaged 75 km/h with gusts of 100 km/h. An initial assessment reports 5,095 affected and 2,982 displaced persons.