Madagascar
WFP Madagascar Cyclone Response Update (As of 15 April 2022)
Attachments
Highlights
- WFP has assisted 372,040 people who have been affected by the recent tropical cyclones and storms that have hit Madagascar since January through its first round of general food and unconditional cash distributions. WFP has begun its second round of distributions as it works to complete its first round of distributions, reaching 11,335 people to date.
Situation overview
Between January and March 2022, Madagascar was hit by five storms and tropical cyclones (Ana, Batsirai, Dumako, Emnati, and Gombo) that caused considerable damage. Climate change made extreme rainfall heavier and more damaging, according to rapid attribution analysis by an international team of climate scientists as part of the World Weather Attribution group.
In total, more than 960,000 persons have been affected by the storms and tropical cyclones that hit Madagascar since January. At least 470,000 people are in urgent need of food assistance in Vatovavy, Fitovinany, and Atsimo Atsinanana regions according to the latest estimate established by the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) after the passage of Cyclones Batsirai and Emnati.
Cyclones Batsirai and Emnati caused significant crop and infrastructure damage, with production losses and damages estimated at more than USD 160 million. Coffee, vanilla and cloves were particularly affected, with almost 100% of households reporting their crops were fully or partially destroyed by the cyclones.
The severe flooding of 60,000 hectares of rice fields is likely reduce Madagascar’s local rice production by more than 40 percent according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network. Tropical Storm Ana damaged a further 35,000 hectares of rice and 6,500 hectares of maize in the central prime land around Antananarivo.