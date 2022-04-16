WFP Madagascar Cyclone Response Update (As of 15 April 2022)

Highlights

Situation overview

Between January and March 2022, Madagascar was hit by five storms and tropical cyclones (Ana, Batsirai, Dumako, Emnati, and Gombo) that caused considerable damage. Climate change made extreme rainfall heavier and more damaging, according to rapid attribution analysis by an international team of climate scientists as part of the World Weather Attribution group.

In total, more than 960,000 persons have been affected by the storms and tropical cyclones that hit Madagascar since January. At least 470,000 people are in urgent need of food assistance in Vatovavy, Fitovinany, and Atsimo Atsinanana regions according to the latest estimate established by the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) after the passage of Cyclones Batsirai and Emnati.

Cyclones Batsirai and Emnati caused significant crop and infrastructure damage, with production losses and damages estimated at more than USD 160 million. Coffee, vanilla and cloves were particularly affected, with almost 100% of households reporting their crops were fully or partially destroyed by the cyclones.