WFP Madagascar Cyclone Response Update (As of 11 March 2022, 19:00 EAT)

Highlights

Situation overview

Tropical Storm Gombe passed over northern Madagascar on 08 March as a moderate tropical storm. Gombe made landfall 40 km north of Cape Masoala in the district of Antalaha (Sava region) around 4 AM before going out to sea in the district of Analalava (Sofia region) around 10 PM.

According to the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC)’s provisional assessment of the impact of Tropical Storm Gombe (as of 10 March at 6 PM): 1 person deceased (Antsohihy district, Sofia region)

935 people affected (248 households) in three regions (Analanjirofo, Sava and Sofia)

186 flooded huts, 34 damaged huts, 37 destroyed huts

20 classrooms damaged, two classrooms destroyed

One road cut in Antsohihy district, and one bridge submerged in Antalaha district.

In total, more than 960,000 persons have been affected by the recent tropical cyclones and storms that have hit Madagascar since January.

There are at least 470,000 people in urgent need of food assistance in Vatovavy, Fitovinany, and Atsimo Atsinanana regions according to the latest estimate established by BNGRC after the passage of Cyclones Batsirai and Emnati.