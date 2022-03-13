Madagascar
WFP Madagascar Cyclone Response Update (As of 11 March 2022, 19:00 EAT)
Attachments
Highlights
- WFP has assisted 151,525 people who have been affected by the recent tropical cyclones and storms that have hit Madagascar since January. WFP continues to build its response at scale with plans to assist 317,150 people each month over the next three months.
Situation overview
Tropical Storm Gombe passed over northern Madagascar on 08 March as a moderate tropical storm. Gombe made landfall 40 km north of Cape Masoala in the district of Antalaha (Sava region) around 4 AM before going out to sea in the district of Analalava (Sofia region) around 10 PM.
According to the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC)’s provisional assessment of the impact of Tropical Storm Gombe (as of 10 March at 6 PM):
1 person deceased (Antsohihy district, Sofia region)
935 people affected (248 households) in three regions (Analanjirofo, Sava and Sofia)
186 flooded huts, 34 damaged huts, 37 destroyed huts
20 classrooms damaged, two classrooms destroyed
One road cut in Antsohihy district, and one bridge submerged in Antalaha district.
-
In total, more than 960,000 persons have been affected by the recent tropical cyclones and storms that have hit Madagascar since January.
There are at least 470,000 people in urgent need of food assistance in Vatovavy, Fitovinany, and Atsimo Atsinanana regions according to the latest estimate established by BNGRC after the passage of Cyclones Batsirai and Emnati.
At least 60,000 hectares of rice fields have been flooded twice, with potentially significant consequences for the upcoming harvest in May. Cash crops such as cloves, coffee and pepper were also badly affected. It is estimated that 90 percent of crops could be destroyed in certain areas of the affected regions.