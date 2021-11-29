WFP Madagascar Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

461,500 beneficiaries with in-kind food assistance and 157,700 beneficiaries through cash transfers under WFP drought response in southern Madagascar

8,185 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 79.5 million six-month net funding requirements for emergency response (November 2021– April 2022)

820,000 people assisted across all activities in October 2021

As the lean season moves towards its peak, WFP intends to gradually reach 1,016,000 people in IPC 3, 4 and 5 with full rations based on its needs-based and implementation plan for the January-April 2022 period.

Operational Updates

Drought Situation

Madagascar continues to face the consequences of the most severe drought since 1981, affecting most of the areas in the south, including Atsimo Andrefana region, the breadbasket of the Grand-Sud, and resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis issued in May 2021 shows that 1.14 million people need urgent assistance (IPC Phase 3 or above). Amboasary Atsimo is the most affected district, classified in Emergency (IPC Phase 4), 75 percent of its population is in IPC Phase 3 or above, and nearly 14,000 people are in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5). The situation is expected to continue deteriorating from October to December 2021, bringing the number of people in IPC Phase 3 or above to 1.31 million, including twice as many people in IPC 5 (from 14,000 to 28,000 people).

Food availability is considered lower than normal in most markets in the south due to the poor harvest registered earlier this year as well as limited imported products.

With the start of the agricultural lean season, both the diversity and market availability of local food staples are decreasing, especially in the light of the recent poor harvest. The level of food commodity prices is high and shows an upward trend compared to last year at the same period: + 56% for cassava, 48% for imported oil, + 37% for maize, + 12% for local rice as well as + 10% for imported rice and cowpeas. This widespread inflation is due to this year’s poor agricultural production, high transportation costs, and the lasting negative impact of mitigation measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparatory work for the next IPC food security and malnutrition analyses is underway. Assessments such as Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) and SMART survey that will feed into the IPC have started and the results for both IPC analyses will be published in December.

Cooperating partners on the ground have been trained on SCOPE – WFP’s digital beneficiary information and transfer management platform – and, with WFP’s support, continue the registration of beneficiaries who were absent during the first round of registration. WFP intends to complete the registration of all beneficiaries under SCOPE by the end of year.