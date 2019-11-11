WFP Madagascar Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

82 mt food assistance distributed in September

US$ 29 million drought and cyclone response one-year (October 2019 – March 2020) net funding requirements

38,847 people assisted in September 2019

Operational Updates

Food security in the south and south-east: Findings from the Government-led Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC, June 2019) indicate that 900,000 people from 13 districts in the south and south-east are in crisis (IPC 3) and emergency (IPC4) phase and need urgent humanitarian assistance. A new IPC exercise was carried out during the week of 21 October. Results are expected soon.

WFP emergency response: WFP plans to assist 229,000 people through general distributions of food or cash. This includes 27,000 children aged 6 to 23 months old and 13,500 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) who will receive supplementary feeding for acute malnutrition prevention.

Assistance is planned from November 2019 to February 2020, in collaboration with the National Office for Risks and Disasters Management (BNGRC), the National Office of Nutrition (ONN), the Ministry of Population and local NGOs.

Due to funding limitations, WFP’s lean season response will only reach 37 percent of the planned number of recipients. Resource mobilization is ongoing to increase the response coverage.

WFP interventions in the south and south-east in September reached 38,847 people through nutritional support for acute malnutrition prevention, for moderate acute malnutrition treatment and to malnourished tuberculosis patients.

School-feeding programme - WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training, implements a school meals programme targeting 300,000 primary school children in the drought affected southern Madagascar.

The annual school feeding programme review session took place from 21 to 25 October 2019 in Tuléar, in the south. The session consisted of discussions on topical issues and the development of a programme performance improvement strategy, in line with Government priorities and WFP’s Country Strategic Plan.

On 24 October 2019, WFP launched the Share the Meal campaign, which aims to raise USD 300,000 for the support of 10,000 children through the school feeding programme in southern Madagascar. The Share the Meal campaign launch took place ahead of the official start of the school year, on 28 Contact info: Volana Rarivoson volana.rarivoson@wfp.org October 2019.

Nutrition

Food fortification: WFP is working on a community-based fortification project funded by Monaco and Andorra, in collaboration with DEFIS - an IFAD programme - and the Government. WFP is also working on rice fortification, based on the recommendations.

Stunting prevention: WFP, in collaboration with ONN and a consortium of French NGOs, will implement an integrated stunting prevention project in two communes of the Antananarivo region which have high level of stunting. In the Ampanihy and Amboasary districts, in the south, WFP provides supplementary feeding to children under the age of two and PLW. This is part of the stunting prevention approach, “MIARO”, which also includes community school gardens and social behaviour change communication activities.

Support to market access for smallholder farmers

Purchase for Progress (P4P): WFP’s objective in Madagascar is to purchase 4,000 tons of food commodities locally either from farmers organizations (FO) or local suppliers. In October, a workshop between P4P stakeholders took place in Fort Dauphin, southern Madagascar, to discuss past experiences and programme improvement. The workshop also enabled linkage between FOs and WFP’s local suppliers to increase market opportunities for them.

Food bank: The BNGRC, the Lions Club International and WFP are setting up a food bank benefiting to 2,000 households in the commune of Tanandava (Amboasary district). The food bank will be used to stock harvests for consumption during lean seasons, thus ensuring food availability and avoiding price fluctuation. WFP and partners are finalizing the food bank business plan.