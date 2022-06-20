WFP Madagascar Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

688,000 beneficiaries reached with in-kind food assistance and 177,160 beneficiaries reached through cash transfers under WFP drought response in southern Madagascar in April 2022.

465,595 people affected by current cyclone season to be gradually reached through 3-month food and cash-based assistance.

US$ 132.4 million required until April 2023 for the drought emergency response and US$ 19.3 million required for the cyclone emergency response. The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) is facing a US $1million shortfall in 2022.

1,020,585 people assisted across all activities in April 2022.

Operational Updates

Emergency Responses Cyclone Season Overview and Response

Between January and March 2022, Madagascar was hit by five storms and tropical cyclones (Ana, Batsirai, Dumako, Emnati, and Gombo) that caused considerable damage. More than 960,000 persons have been affected and at least 470,000 people are in urgent need of food assistance in Vatovavy, Fitovinany, and Atsimo Atsinanana regions according to the latest estimate established by the National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) after the passage of Cyclones Batsirai and Emnati. In response, WFP has increased its beneficiary target to include those in rural, hard-to-reach areas and has gradually assisted 465,595 people each month since January. WFP’s 3-month response is providing lifesaving food and cash assistance to families whose homes were fully or partially destroyed by the storms, as well as providing evaluation, coordination, logistics and IT support to the Government and other partners.

Emergency Overview and Response

During the ongoing lean season, WFP intends to assist over 1 million people in IPC 3 and 4 through its emergency response in Southern Madagascar. In April, WFP delivered life-saving assistance (through General Food Distribution and Cash Transfers) to 866,135 people in the Southern provinces. As part of WFP’s strategy to couple general food distributions with prevention of moderate acute malnutrition activities, 122,914 children aged 6 to 59 months and 16,194 pregnant and 58,003 lactating women (PLW) have so far received nutritional supplements. In addition, 56,223 children aged 6 to 59 months have been treated for moderate acute malnutrition since the beginning of the year.

UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS)

In April 2022, UNHAS transported 535 passenger and 22 metric tons of cargo from 28 humanitarian organizations with a fleet of 2 fixed wing aircraft (12-seater each) and 1 Mi-8 helicopter. UNHAS has continued to connect Antananarivo to the main locations in the south of the country while the helicopter delivered life-saving cargo to the remote and unreachable locations. The EU Humanitarian Aid Flight is enabling access to the regions hit by the cyclones such as Mananjary and Manakara. Multi-sectorial assessment missions to 11 hard-to-reach locations in the South of Madagascar were performed with the UNHAS helicopter with the coordination of UN OCHA.