WFP Madagascar Country Brief, May 2018

In Numbers

1,534 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 253,618 cash based transfers made

US$ 29.8 million six months (June-November 2018) net funding requirement

428,585 people assisted in May 2018

Operational Updates

• Food security situation in southern Madagascar and WFP’s response: Due to low levels of rain in the south, the food security situation is fragile as most households reported losing their crops. An in-depth multi-sectorial food security assessment and IPC analysis have been conducted to evaluate the food security situation in southern Madagascar. In this context, and guided by evidence on the most drought affected areas, WFP aims at assisting the most vulnerable groups through food and cash-based assistance, in addition to providing nutritional support for the prevention of acute malnutrition and the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), in close collaboration with the Government and other partners.

• Food Assistance for Assets (FFA): To support the recovery of livelihoods among drought affected communities, in October 2017, WFP selected 16 communes, which were affected by recurrent shocks and food insecurity during the past ten years. In these communes, FFA (food and cash modalities) activities are accompanied by a MAM prevention component targeting pregnant and breastfeeding women and children below two years of age. WFP’s school feeding programme is also implemented in the same zones, for more impact and complementarity. In parallel, areas classified in IPC 3 (crisis) and IPC 4 (emergency) phases, received food and cash-based assistance, in return of their participation in FFA schemes. As part of the FFA programme, in May, 150,836 people were assisted through food and cash-based transfers.

• Support to market access: Based on the “Purchase for Progress initiative” (P4P), this programme supports farmers’ access to agricultural markets by purchasing their surplus production. Farmers’ organizations receive technical assistance from IFAD and are provided with high quality and drought-resistant seeds by FAO. In the south, 4,000 farmers benefit from P4P. Furthermore, WFP, IFAD and FAO are jointly implementing a food transformation project (cassava to “gari” or cassava flour) in southern Madagascar.

• WFP’s response to cyclone Ava and tropical storm Eliakim: WFP initially responded to AVA cyclone, which hit the eastern coast of Madagascar in January, through unconditional food distributions, and early recovery activities in four cyclone affected districts of eastern and south-eastern Madagascar, assisting 29,520 beneficiaries.