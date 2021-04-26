WFP Madagascar Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

564,495 people assisted through in-kind and cash assistance as a part of the emergency drought response in March 2021

462 households (2,310 IDPs), who migrated to Fort Dauphin earlier this year, received cash assistance in the amount of Ar 80,000 (USD 20) as part of the return package

USD 50 million net funding requirements for the emergency response in the next lean season (October 2021–March 2022)

Key Highlights

According to WFP’s agricultural season and food security assessment, in Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana (south-west) regions of the Grand Sud, some 1.24 million people are severely food insecure, which is 95,000 more than projected by the November 2020 IPC.

According to the Ministry of Health of Madagascar, in the two of the most affected districts (Amboasary and Ambovombe), SAM admissions skyrocketed in 2021 compared to the previous years. When compared to February 2020, the SAM admissions for February 2021 show an increase of 238 percent.

Post-distribution monitoring conducted by WFP in February shows no significant improvement of Food Consumption Score among assisted beneficiaries, signifying that an urgent scale-up of humanitarian response is crucial to avert a possible famine.