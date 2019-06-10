WFP Madagascar Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

1,198 mt food assistance distributed US$ 1.2 million cash distributed

US$ 32.6 million crisis response one-year net funding requirements (April 2019 – March 2020)

597,000 people assisted in February 2019

Operational Updates

Food security in the south and south-east: according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) from October 2018, 1.3 million people from 15 districts in the drought-affected south and cyclone-affected south-east of the country are experiencing severe food shortages and need urgent humanitarian assistance.

WFP crisis responses face a critical funding shortfall of USD 32.56 million for the period April 2019 – March 2020. A possible reduction of the operations due to funding limitations could lead to a deterioration of the food and nutritional security of the affected people and impair the progress made so far.

WFP response: WFP in collaboration with its partners is providing food and cash-based emergency assistance to the most vulnerable people in the south and south-east until the end of the lean season in April. Assistance is coupled with nutritional support for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition. In the Beloha district of southern Madagascar,

WFP cash distributions are part of the national shock responsive social protection system funded by the World Bank and implemented with the Government, International Development Fund and UNICEF.

In March, WFP and its partners assisted 597,000 people through general food and cash distributions; moderate acute malnutrition treatment for children under the age of five and pregnant and lactating women (PLW); nutritional assistance to tuberculosis patients; school meals, resilience activities and stunting prevention for children under two and PLW in southeastern and southern Madagascar.

Following the emergency assistance, WFP will implement the early recovery phase from May 2019 onwards through food for assets (FFA). FFA aims to rehabilitate communities’ livelihoods, such as agricultural areas.

School-meals programme: WFP implements a school feeding programme targeting primary school children in the Anosy, Androy and Atsimo Andrefana regions in southern Madagascar. However, due to funding shortfalls, only half of the targeted children are currently assisted. In February,

WFP provided school meals to 154,000 children. Moreover,

WFP implements a pilot cash-transfer project for 5,000 children in eight schools. The cash transferred to the schools is used to buy fresh food locally and thus provide the children with diversified food.