WFP Madagascar Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

721,428 beneficiaries reached with in-kind food assistance and 177,035 beneficiaries through cash transfers under WFP’s drought response in southern Madagascar in June 2022

206,815 people affected by cyclones reached through food and cash-based assistance

US$ 81.0 million required until April 2023 for the drought emergency response and US$ 17.6 million required for the cyclone emergency response.

Operational Updates – Emergency Responses

Emergency Overview and Response

In June, WFP delivered life-saving assistance (through general food distribution and cash transfers) to 898,463 people in the southern districts.

During the 2021-2022 lean season, 158,070 children benefited from moderate acute malnutrition treatment.

Furthermore,157,282 children aged 6 to 59 months and 58,158 pregnant and lactating women (PLW) were supported with nutritional supplements for the prevention of acute malnutrition, coupled with general food distribution.

In southern Madagascar, from April to August 2022, 33% of the population in the Grand Sud remains highly food insecure (IPC 3+), including 122,000 people in IPC 4 (Emergency), and 925,000 in IPC 3 (Crisis).

WFP hence plans to continue to assist 600,000 of the most vulnerable during the post-lean season period, from July to October 2022, as they remain vulnerable with a harvest projected to be 63% lower than average.