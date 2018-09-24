WFP Madagascar Country Brief, June 2018

In Numbers

3,716 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 33.6 million six months (July-December 2018) net funding requirement

588,379 people assisted in June 2018

Operational Updates

Food security situation in southern Madagascar and WFP’s response: Due to low levels of rain in the south, the food security situation is fragile as most households reported losing their crops. An in-depth multi-sectorial food security assessment and IPC analysis have been conducted to evaluate the food security situation in southern Madagascar. The results of the IPC Acute Food Insecurity Analysis (June 2018) confirm the alarming food security situation in the south-western, southern and south-eastern regions of Madagascar.

According to June 2018 IPC analysis, during the projected period (July to September 2018), over 1.2 million people in southern and south-eastern regions will be food insecure (400,438 people in phase 4 or emergency phase, 860,883 people in phase 3 or crisis phase of IPC). In this context, and guided by evidence on the most drought affected areas, WFP aims at assisting the most vulnerable groups through food and cash-based assistance, in addition to providing nutritional support for the prevention of acute malnutrition and the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), in close collaboration with the Government and other partners. From August to December 2018, WFP aims at assisting 849,600 food insecure people through food and nutritional assistance.

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA): To support the recovery of livelihoods among drought affected-communities, in October 2017, WFP selected 16 communes, which were affected by recurrent shocks and food insecurity over the past ten years. In these communes, FFA (food and cash modalities) activities are accompanied by a MAM prevention component targeting pregnant and lactating women and children below two years of age. In parallel, areas classified in IPC 3 (crisis) and IPC 4 (emergency) phases, received food and cash-based assistance, in return of their participation in FFA schemes. As part of the FFA programme, in June, 267,750 people were assisted through the provision of food.

Support to market access: Based on the “Purchase for Progress initiative” (P4P), this programme supports farmers’ access to agricultural markets by purchasing their surplus production. Farmers’ organizations receive technical assistance from IFAD and are provided with high quality and drought-resistant seeds by FAO. In the south, 4,000 farmers benefit from P4P. Furthermore, WFP, IFAD and FAO are jointly implementing a food transformation project (cassava to “gari” or cassava flour) in southern Madagascar.

WFP’s response to cyclone Ava and severe tropical storm Eliakim: WFP initially responded to AVA cyclone, which hit the eastern coast of Madagascar in January, through unconditional food distributions, and early recovery activities in four cyclone affected districts of eastern and south-eastern Madagascar, assisting 29,520 beneficiaries. Early recovery activities were accompanied by prevention of acute malnutrition activities to avoid the deterioration of the nutritional status of pregnant and nursing women and children below two years of age. The severe tropical storm Eliakim made landfall in Cap Masaola, north-eastern Madagascar, on 16 March. To help the most disaster affected communities restore their livelihoods and assets, WFP assisted 16,150 disaster affected households in Maroansetra and Nosy Varika districts.

Nutrition: To prevent the further deterioration of their nutritional status, in June, WFP provided supplementary feeding to 10,460 children under two years of age and pregnant and breastfeeding women. In addition, 16,308 malnourished children below five years of age and their families (through protection rations) were assisted in April as part of the moderate acute malnutrition treatment programme. The second phase of the stunting prevention joint project (WHO, UNFPA, FAO and WFP) was initiated in February 2018. This project contributes to one of the objectives of the National Nutrition Plan (reduce chronic malnutrition from 47.3 percent to 38 percent by 2021). In June, 16,482 children aged 6-23 months and pregnant and nursing women were assisted in Amboasary and Ampanihy districts.

School Meals Programme: In close collaboration with the Ministry of National Education, in June, WFP provided daily fortified hot meals to 275,000 children in around 1,100 schools of the three southern regions and the marginalized urban areas of Tamatave and Tulear. The WFP-assisted schools of Antananarivo were handed over to the Ministry of National Education in June.