WFP Madagascar Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

In January 2021, WFP reached 390,507 people through in-kind and cash assistance for the drought response

COVID-19 response: 103,044 households (515,220 people) residing in urban areas received cash assistance

USD 25.6 million funding requirement for the drought response (February – July 2021)

USD 6.2 million net funding requirements for the regular programmes (February – July 2021)

Key highlights

The drought in the south of Madagascar persisted throughout January, further deteriorating food supply and critical access to water in some areas.

The lack of precipitation has caused sandstorms that significantly reduced seeding capacities, especially in Androy region.

On 18 January, the UN launched a Flash Appeal for international aid to the amount of USD 75 million to alleviate the humanitarian situation in the south