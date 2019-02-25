WFP Madagascar Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

2,731 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 32.3 m crisis response net funding requirements (January – December 2019)

411,334 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

Food security in the south and south-east: according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) from October 2018, 1.3 million people from 15 districts in the drought-affected south and cyclone-affected south-east of the country are experiencing severe food shortages and need urgent humanitarian assistance until March 2019.

WFP in collaboration with NGO partners aims to provide food and cash-based emergency assistance and nutritional support to 846,000 people out of the 1.3 million. Due to funding limitations, WFP is assisting 600,000 people in IPC 4 (emergency phase) and IPC3 (crisis) until March 2019. Assistance is provided through general food or cash distributions, or a combination of the two modalities, and nutritional supplementation for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition. WFP’s responses in December Emergency response: WFP in collaboration with partners assisted 179,697 people through general food or cash distributions; nutritional support for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition among children under five years of age; and nutritional support to tuberculosis patients.

Through the cash transfer modality, WFP in collaboration with its partners distributes USD1.4 million monthly in Beloha and Ampanihy since November 2018. WFP is extending interventions to the districts of Ambovombe and part of Taolagnaro, assisting 352,000 people.

General food or cash distributions are accompanied by (food or cash-based) assistance for assets (FFA) to strengthen communities’ resilience. WFP and its partners assist 56,300 people in the communes of Fotadrevo, Faux Cap and Tameantsoa, in the south. Activities include the rehabilitation or construction of productive assets such as dams, irrigation canals or rural roads. WFP will be using drones for risk analysis and mapping of the targeted communes.

WFP has started to use the digital beneficiary data management system SCOPE which allows WFP to better focus on the beneficiaries and make the assistance more personalized and adequate. To date, WFP has registered 12,000 households in the Beloha district.

Food bank: In response to the structural and recurring food difficulties in southern Madagascar, a food bank pilot project was inaugurated on 25 January in the commune of Tanandava in the southern district of Amboasary, through a collaboration between BNGRC (Bureau National de Gestion des Risques et Catastrophes), Lions Club and WFP.

School Meals Programme: Supporting the Ministry of National Education, WFP provides daily fortified hot meals to pre-primary and primary school children in the three southern regions of Androy, Anosy and Atsimo Andrefana. In December, 213,361 children were assisted. Aside from food assistance, trainings on school canteen management are ongoing for school canteen management committees.

WFP is implementing a cash-based transfers programme for 5,306 people in eight pilot schools in Tuléar. This pilot project will be extended to the commune of Fotadrevo (Ampanihy district) where WFP targets 1,000 children. It will help reinforce children’s food diversification by providing them with local fresh food to complement WFPprovided rations.

Nutrition: in December, WFP in collaboration with partners provided supplementary feeding to 18,276 children under two years of age and Pregnant and Lactating Women for the prevention of chronic malnutrition.

A rice landscape analysis is ongoing, with the aim to analyze the feasibility of rice fortification in Madagascar, through a collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, the National Office for Nutrition, the SUN Business Network and other partners in the nutritional sector.